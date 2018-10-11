Is a Sovereign Palestine Still Possible?

This event has reached capacity and registration has closed. Watch live starting at 12:30 p.m. EST.

What will the recent changes in U.S. policy—including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, terminating assistance to Palestinians and UNRWA, and closing the Palestinian representative office in Washington—mean for the future of U.S.-Palestinian relations and the Palestinian national project? Will the accelerated pace of settlement construction and attempts to normalize Israeli control over the occupied Palestinian territory create irreversible realities with long-term ramifications for Palestinian self-determination and regional security?

Please join Carnegie for a discussion with Hanan Ashrawi, Daniel Levy, and Andrew Miller. Michele Dunne will moderate.

Hanan Ashrawi

Hanan Ashrawi is a member of the PLO Executive Committee and the Palestinian Legislative Council and is a writer, activist and scholar.

Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy is the president of the US/Middle East Peace Project (USMEPP) and former senior adviser to Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak and justice minister Yossi Beilin.

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program and the deputy director for policy at the Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED).

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and senior fellow of the Carnegie Middle East Program.