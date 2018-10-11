event

Is a Sovereign Palestine Still Possible?

Thu. October 11th, 2018
Washington, DC

What will the recent changes in U.S. policy—including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, terminating assistance to Palestinians and UNRWA, and closing the Palestinian representative office in Washington—mean for the future of U.S.-Palestinian relations and the Palestinian national project? Will the accelerated pace of settlement construction and attempts to normalize Israeli control over the occupied Palestinian territory create irreversible realities with long-term ramifications for Palestinian self-determination and regional security?  

Please join Carnegie for a discussion with Hanan Ashrawi, Daniel Levy, and Andrew Miller. Michele Dunne will moderate.

Political ReformDemocracyForeign PolicyMiddle EastIsraelPalestine
Hanan Ashrawi

Hanan Ashrawi is a distinguished Palestinian leader, legislator, activist, and scholar who served as a member of the Leadership Committee and as an official spokesperson of the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, beginning with the Madrid Peace Conference of 1991.

Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy is the President of the U.S. / Middle East Project. He was previously director for the Middle East and North Africa at the European Council on Foreign Relations, an advisor in the Israeli Prime Minister's office, and a member of the Israeli peace negotiating team.

Andrew Miller

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Andrew Miller was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Michele Dunne

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.