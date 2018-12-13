How Can U.S. Foreign Policymakers Do Better for the Middle Class?

Online registration for this event is now closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch the livestream at 9:30 a.m.

Americans are increasingly skeptical that the U.S. role abroad benefits them economically at home. What will it take to bridge the divide between America’s foreign policy and domestic imperatives? Join Susan Glasser for a conversation with two former White House chiefs of staff on how to make U.S. foreign policy work better for America’s middle class.

This event will launch a new report, U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle Class: Perspectives from Ohio — the first in a series of state-level case studies from Carnegie’s bipartisan task force on foreign policy for the middle class

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Joshua Bolten

Joshua Bolten served as White House chief of staff under president George W. Bush, and is currently president and CEO of the Business Roundtable.

Denis McDonough

Denis McDonough is served as White House chief of staff for president Barack Obama's second term, and is currently a visiting senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and Internatinal Affairs Program.

Susan B. Glasser

Susan B. Glasser is a staff writer at the New Yorker, where she writes a weekly column on life in Trump’s Washington. She was a founding editor of Politico and editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy Magazine.