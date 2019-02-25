EU Strategy in an Age of Great Power Competition

Today, international relations is marked by growing great power competition between the United States, China, and Russia and a decline in multilateralism. How should the EU respond to these troubling developments? Should the EU seek to become a more unified geopolitical bloc to better compete against other powers? If so, can the EU pursue a distinctive great power strategy, a middle way between dreamy idealism and unprincipled pragmatism? Can it play a crucial stabilizing role in an increasingly unstable world?

In a new book, European Strategy in the 21st Century New Future for Old Power, Sven Biscop discusses what a European grand strategy in the twenty first century should look like. Benjamin Haddad and Jim Townsend will join Biscop in conversation, and Erik Brattberg will moderate.

This event is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

Sven Biscop

Sven Biscop is a professor at Ghent University and the director of the Europe in the World Program at the Egmont—Royal Institute for International Relations in Brussels.

Benjamin Haddad

Benjamin Haddad is the director of the Future Europe Initiative at the Atlantic Council.

Jim Townsend

Jim Townsend is an adjunct senior fellow in the CNAS Transatlantic Security Program.

Erik Brattberg

Erik Brattberg is director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

