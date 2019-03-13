India-Japan-ASEAN: Promoting Stability in the Indo-Pacific

The Indo-Pacific is an area of growing interest, providing nations in the region with avenues for trade, tourism, economic development, and the promotion of strategic interests. Taking advantage of the opportunities present in the region requires greater cooperation among countries in developing connectivity, infrastructure, and security in the area. While New Delhi and Tokyo have identified regional cooperation across the Indo-Pacific as a major objective of their bilateral partnership, cooperation with ASEAN remains at the heart of their Indo-Pacific approach.

Carnegie India, in partnership with Pallavan Learning Systems, hosted a day-long seminar, which reviewed current regional economic and security cooperation among India, Japan, and ASEAN nations. The seminar brought together experts from the region to identify possible collaborations in maritime security and regional connectivity corridors in the Indo-Pacific.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS:

Future of the Indo-Pacific: Participants noted that the future of the Indo-Pacific region will be shaped by several major powers, including Japan, India, the United States, China, and ASEAN. They placed emphasis on forming partnerships among these players in order to create lasting stability and peace in the region. In particular, participants suggested that an India-Japan-ASEAN partnership could help improve regional connectivity and infrastructure, and address, both, traditional and non-traditional security concerns in the area. They stressed on the need to keep ASEAN central to all such efforts in order to ensure that no regional player is excluded. Participants proposed amalgamating pre-existing bilateral relations into trilateral and quadrilateral ones, in order to achieve a broader network of cooperation.

This event summary was prepared by Nikhil Sahai, a research intern at Carnegie India.

AGENDA

Inaugural Session: India-Japan-ASEAN: Future of the Indo-Pacific

Kenji Hiramatsu, ambassador of Japan to India

ambassador of Japan to India Chutintorn Gongsakdi, ambassador of Thailand to India

ambassador of Thailand to India Preeti Saran, former secretary (east) in the Ministry of External Affairs, India

former secretary (east) in the Ministry of External Affairs, India Moderator: Srinath Raghavan, senior fellow at Carnegie India

Promoting Maritime Security Cooperation in the Region

Lee YingHui, senior analyst for the maritime security program at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies

senior analyst for the maritime security program at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Jagannath P. Panda, research fellow and coordinator of the East Asia Center at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses

research fellow and coordinator of the East Asia Center at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses Darshana M. Baruah, associate director and senior research analyst at Carnegie India

associate director and senior research analyst at Carnegie India Moderator: Anil Chopra, member of the National Security Advisory Board of India

Enhancing Regional Infrastructure and Connectivity

Kenichi Yokoyama, country director of the India Resident Mission at the Asian Development Bank

country director of the India Resident Mission at the Asian Development Bank Surat Horachaikul, founding director of the Indian Studies Centre at Chulalongkorn University

founding director of the Indian Studies Centre at Chulalongkorn University Niruban Balachandran, program management for the Governance Global Practice at The World Bank

program management for the Governance Global Practice at The World Bank Titli Basu, associate fellow at the East Asia Center at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses

associate fellow at the East Asia Center at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses Moderator: Shakti Sinha, director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

Exploring Possible Trilateral Cooperation

Thuy T. Do, vice dean of the faculty of international politics and diplomacy at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam

vice dean of the faculty of international politics and diplomacy at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Rani D. Mullen, visiting senior research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore

visiting senior research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore Sanjay Pulipaka, senior fellow at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

senior fellow at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Moderator: Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, distinguished fellow and head of the Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation

