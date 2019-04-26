Ukraine’s Post-Election Landscape

Join Carnegie for a timely conversation about the landslide victory of Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian-turned-politician, and the myriad of challenges facing Ukraine. April 26 also marks the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, an event which played a central role in the formation of Ukrainian national identity, a topic that once again is at the forefront of the country’s extremely dynamic domestic politics.

Copies of Serhii Plokhii’s recent book, Chernobyl: The History of a Nuclear Disaster, will be available for purchase at the event.

Serhii Plokhii

Serhii Plokhii is the Mykhailo S. Hrushevs’kyi professor of Ukrainian history and director of the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University. He is the author of Chernobyl: The History of a Nuclear Disaster.

Matthew Kaminski

Matthew Kaminski is the editor-in-chief of POLITICO and the founding editor of POLITICO’s European edition.

Balázs Jarábik

Balázs Jarábik is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on Eastern and Central Europe, with a particular focus on Ukraine.

Andrew S. Weiss

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.