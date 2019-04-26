event

Ukraine’s Post-Election Landscape

Fri. April 26th, 2019
Washington, DC

Join Carnegie for a timely conversation about the landslide victory of Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian-turned-politician, and the myriad of challenges facing Ukraine. April 26 also marks the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, an event which played a central role in the formation of Ukrainian national identity, a topic that once again is at the forefront of the country’s extremely dynamic domestic politics.

Copies of Serhii Plokhii’s recent book, Chernobyl: The History of a Nuclear Disaster, will be available for purchase at the event.

Serhii Plokhii is the Mykhailo S. Hrushevs’kyi professor of Ukrainian history and director of the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University. He is the author of Chernobyl: The History of a Nuclear Disaster.

Matthew Kaminski is the editor-in-chief of POLITICO and the founding editor of POLITICO’s European edition.

Balázs Jarábik is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on Eastern and Central Europe, with a particular focus on Ukraine.

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Former Analyst

Analyst specializing on Eastern Europe and Ukraine, former head of the political analysis and coordination department at the EU’s advisory mission to Ukraine

