Europe After the European Parliament Election

The European Parliament election come at a crucial time for Europe. Although the EU has weathered several recent crises, growing political fragmentation and populism threaten to upset the EU’s traditional state of affairs. How will the EU be governed after the elections? What could the elections mean for the EU’s agenda in the next years on critical issues like Eurozone reform, migration, enlargement, trade and foreign policy? What is the impact for the United States and the transatlantic relationship?

Richard Youngs

Richard Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe in Brussels. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy. Youngs is also a professor of international relations at the University of Warwick.

Cathryn Clüver Ashbrook

Cathryn Clüver Ashbrook is the founding Executive Director of the Future of Diplomacy Project at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS), which examines the challenges to negotiation and statecraft in the 21st century. In January 2018, she was named Executive Director of the Project on Europe and the Transatlantic Relationship.

Antoine Ripoll

Antoine Ripoll is the Director of the European Parliament Liaison Office in Washington, DC. Heading the European Parliament Liaison Office with the U.S. Congress since late 2012, Antoine Ripoll is a long-time EU official who previously served as the Director for Relations with political groups in the General Secretariat of the European Parliament.

Erik Brattberg

Erik Brattberg is the Director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations.