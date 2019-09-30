Can Jokowi Reform Indonesia?

As Indonesia transitioned to democracy, it inherited an inclusive nationalism and relatively capable state institutions that enabled it to avoid the worst pitfalls that so many other countries have faced. But as President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) looks ahead to his second-term inaugural next month, huge challenges lie ahead and some contradictions remain unresolved, including latent social cleavages, the evolving role of Islam in political life, and tough economic choices.

Carnegie’s Dan Slater discussed Jokowi’s prospects and Indonesia’s future as Carnegie relaunches its Southeast Asia Program.

Dan Slater

Dan Slater is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He specializes in the politics and history of enduring dictatorships and emerging democracies, with a regional focus on Southeast Asia.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research in Washington, Beijing and New Delhi on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia.