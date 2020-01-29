event
Carnegie India

2020 International India Conference

Wed. January 29th, 2020
Bengaluru

Carnegie India is supporting ITechLaw in hosting the 2020 International India Conference from January 29 to 31, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton, Bangalore.

ITechLaw is the leading global organization for legal professionals focused on technology and law. The International India Conference brings together technology leaders, lawyers, and policymakers from around the world for three days of intensive brainstorming and networking. The conference theme for this year is “Responsible AI: A Global Policy Framework.” The agenda is available here.

Carnegie India’s Associate Fellow Anirudh Burman will speak at a panel on “Fighting Tech-Lash by Intermediaries and E-Commerce Players” on January 30. Click here to register and for more details.

TechnologySouth AsiaIndia
event speakers

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.