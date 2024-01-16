Anirudh Burman is no longer with Carnegie India.

Anirudh Burman was an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He studies public institutions, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity issues in domains such as land, technology and finance. He has worked extensively on data governance, land markets, financial regulation and regulatory governance.

Burman's current research interests focus on urbanization, property rights and land markets, particularly the regulatory framework affecting land-use in cities, land titles, and land-use efficiency amidst urban transitions. He is interested in the political economy of India’s urban transition with a focus on land markets.

Burman has published papers on India’s land markets and the political economy of land market reforms, market-oriented approaches to improve land titles, and reforms in agricultural marketing. As part of his focus on data governance, Burman has published papers on India’s proposed data protection bill, data localization, and encryption policy. He has also written on regulatory governance in India.

Prior to joining Carnegie India, Burman worked with the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy in New Delhi. At NIPFP, he worked on research related to land titling reforms in India, state capacity issues in land records maintenance, and financial and regulatory reform. Additionally, he assisted in the drafting of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act of 2016, among other key responsibilities.