European and Transatlantic Security in the 2020s

At the NATO meeting in London last December, allies identified Russia as the biggest threat to transatlantic security. However, leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have argued that Europeans should do more in the Middle East. The European Union has also stated an ambition of becoming a stronger security provider in its own neighborhood and is developing several new initiatives in recent years aimed at strengthening its role in defense.

How can NATO and the EU work together to address Russia while also promoting security and stability in regions like the Middle East, North Africa, and the Sahel? What are the lessons learned from previous military missions? What capabilities must Europeans have to be more “autonomous”? Should the United States support a more militarily capable Europe as part of a new transatlantic bargain?

A recent Carnegie report makes recommendation for the further strengthening of European defense cooperation and transatlantic security. Join a distinguished panel to discuss its conclusions and recommendations. A light breakfast will be served.

The livestream for this event will be available on this page at 9:15 AM EST on Thursday January 30, 2020.

Opening Remarks

Sari Rautio

Sari Rautio serves as the director for security policy and crisis management within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland since April 2018. Previously she held the position of director for the EU’s common foreign and security policy (2015-2018) in Helsinki and the deputy representative of Finland to the EU Political and Security Committee (PSC) in Brussels (2012-2015).

Panelists

Lieutenant General Esa Pulkkinen

Lieutenant General Esa Pulkkinen is the director general of the EU military staff (EUMS) since May 2016. As the director general of EUMS he is responsible for early warning, situation assessment and strategic planning for EU military missions and operations. Prior to taking up this post, Pulkkinen served as director general in the Ministry of Defense of Finland from January 2011 until February 2016.

Kori N.Schake

Kori Schake is a resident scholar and the director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). Before joining AEI, Schake was the deputy director-general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. She has had a distinguished career in government, working at the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the National Security Council at the White House.

Douglas Lute

Douglas Lute is a non-resident senior fellow for the Project on Europe and the Transatlantic Relationship at the Harvard Kennedy School and former U.S. ambassador to NATO. Appointed by U.S. president Barack Obama, he assumed the Brussels-based post in 2013 and served until 2017. Across the Bush and Obama administrations, he served a total of six years in the White House in a variety of senior positions. A career Army officer, in 2010 Lute retired from active duty as a lieutenant general after 35 years of service.

Erik Brattberg

Erik Brattberg is director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations. His current research at Carnegie focuses on U.S. foreign policy toward the EU and NATO, transatlantic cooperation in an age of great power competition, European approaches toward AI and disinformation, and Europe’s relations with China and Asia.

This event is made possible by a grant from the governments of Finland and Sweden to the Carnegie project “European Defense in a New Transatlantic Context”.