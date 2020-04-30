COVID-19: The EU and U.S. Responses

The novel coronavirus is the most serious challenge to public health and economic well-being facing the European Union and the United States in decades. As governments on both sides of the Atlantic cope with containing the outbreak, what are the most likely long-term economic and political effects? How effective will their respective stimulus packages and economic recovery plans be? What more might be necessary going forward? How can the U.S. and EU ensure more resilient economies and societies post-crisis? In addition, where can the transatlantic partners work together to tackle these challenges and lead a global response?

Join Carnegie for a timely conversation about the transatlantic economic responses to the pandemic with Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, and Lawrence H. Summers, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Erik Brattberg

Erik Brattberg is the Director of the Europe Program and fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Margrethe Vestager

Margrethe Vestager is the Executive Vice President of the European Commission.

Lawrence H. Summers

Lawrence H. Summers is the President Emeritus and the Charles W. Eliot University Professor at Harvard University. He previously served as U.S. secretary of the treasury for President Clinton and director of the National Economic Council for President Obama.

Edward Luce

Edward Luce is the U.S. National Editor and Columnist at the Financial Times and author of the book The Retreat of Western Liberalism.