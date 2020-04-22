event
Surveillance in the Age of Contact Tracing

Wed. April 22nd, 2020
Faced with the need to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, governments around the world are increasingly turning to surveillance technologies that enable them to track the health and location data of citizens. This data is then used to ensure compliance with quarantine, inform people of their proximity to a carrier, and manage medical resources efficiently by identifying emerging hotspots. The Indian government recently launched Aarogya Setu, a mobile application that utilizes bluetooth and location data to inform users if they have been near someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Which technologies have been most effective in containing this pandemic? How should countries balance public health and privacy concerns? What are the long-term consequences of this growing reliance on mass surveillance?

We hosted a virtual discussion with Anirudh Burman, Anne Liu, and Rahul Matthan, in which they examined the implications of surveillance amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

Anirudh Burman

Anirudh Burman is an associate fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.

Anne Liu

Anne Liu is a lecturer of international and public affairs at Columbia University. Her current work is focused on digital solutions for disease surveillance.

Rahul Matthan

Rahul Matthan is a partner at Trilegal.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India.

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.

Rahul Matthan is a partner with Trilegal and heads the technology practice of the firm. He has played an increasingly active role in helping shape technology policy in India. He is the author of Privacy 3.0: Unlocking Our Data-Driven Future and The Third Way: India’s Revolutionary Approach to Data Governance. He speaks regularly on the intersection between technology, society, and the law and writes a weekly column on these issues in the Mint. He is currently the DPI advisor to the Ministry of Finance.

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.