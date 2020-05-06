Authoritarians or Democrats: Who Is Better Prepared to Cope with COVID-19 and What Lies Beyond?

The coronavirus pandemic poses an unprecedented threat to governments around the world. Are authoritarian states inherently better suited to deal with the pandemic? What is at stake for democratic states as they attempt to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus? And what are the lasting implications for governments in a post-pandemic world? Are we witnessing a series of transformative events that will fundamentally alter governments’ relations with their publics?

Join Larry Diamond, Andrea Kendall-Taylor, and Rachel Kleinfeld for a virtual discussion, moderated by Aaron David Miller, on how the global pandemic will impact different systems of government.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email pressoffice@ceip.org, or tweet at us @CarnegieEndow using #CarnegieConnects.

Larry Diamond

Larry Diamond is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Andrea Kendall-Taylor

Andrea Kendall-Taylor is a senior fellow and director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Dr. Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in post-conflict countries, fragile states, and states in transition.

Aaron David Miller

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.