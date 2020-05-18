Muslim Religious Authorities Confront COVID-19

The global pandemic confronts religious authorities in general, with specific challenges for Muslim religious authorities pertaining to assembly, practice, and policy. With public health measures affecting Muslim worshippers the most during the month of Ramadan, such authorities are called upon to answer questions by individual citizens and political authorities alike, with challenges as far afield as London and Lahore, Cairo and Cape Town, Tunis and Tennessee.

During this private virtual event, experts discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has mobilized Islamic religious institutions across the West, Southeast Asia and the Arab world.

H.A. Hellyer

H.A. Hellyer is a nonresident scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Nathan J. Brown

Nathan J. Brown is a nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Yasmine Farouk

Yasmine Farouk is a visiting fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Salman Younas

Salman Younas is a member of the Council of the British Board of Scholars and Imams and teaches the traditional Islamic canon as a seminarian.

Peter Mandaville

Peter Mandaville is a professor of international affairs in the Schar School of Policy and Government and co-director of the Ali Vural Ak Center for Global Islamic Studies at George Mason University.