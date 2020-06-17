event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Lebanon at a Crossroads: Is Real Reform Possible?

Wed. June 17th, 2020
YouTube @CarnegieMENA

Lebanon remains a highly volatile sociopolitical and economic environment, compounded by a crippling financial crisis, a large protest movement nationwide, increasing tension among political and sectarian factions, and a large presence of Syrian refugees. Its vibrant civil society has played a leading role in pushing for reform to address the significant threats facing the country. 

While the unprecedented mass demonstrations that began in October 2019 succeeded in pressuring the government of then-prime minister Saad Hariri to resign, they have yet to lead to the radical change that many protestors are seeking. As Lebanon continues to flatten the coronavirus curve and as the country opens up again, the protest movement is largely expected to make a comeback, with protestors again voicing demands for an independent judiciary, accountability, early parliamentary elections, and financial reform—among others.

To discuss the protests’ resurgence and the prospects for real reform in the country, the European Endowment for Democracy and the Carnegie Middle East Center are jointly organizing a virtual live panel discussion on Wednesday, June 17 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Beirut (GMT+3). The event will be held in English on the Carnegie Middle East Center’s YouTube page. Viewers may submit their questions using the live chat feature during the livestream. For more info, please contact Alex Müller at alexander.muller@carnegie-mec.org

SPEAKERS

Lara Bitar is the founding editor of The Public Source.

Alia Ibrahim is a founding partner and chairwoman of Daraj.

Jean Kassir is a co-founder and managing editor of Megaphone.

CHAIR

Maha Yahya is the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

EVENT TIMINGS

Washington (EDT): 10:00-11:00 a.m.  

Brussels (CEST): 4:00-5:00 p.m.  

Beirut, Moscow (EEST): 5:00-6:00 p.m.  

New Delhi (IST): 7:30-8:30 p.m.  

Beijing (CST): 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Political ReformEconomyMiddle EastLebanonLevant
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Lara Bitar

Alia Ibrahim

Co-founder and CEO of Daraj.com, an independent digital media platform.

Alia Ibrahim, Lebanon, is co-founder and CEO of Daraj.com, an independent digital media platform launched in November 2017. Before that, Ibrahim was Senior Correspondent at Al-Arabiya News Channel. Since 2015, she has produced and directed investigative reports for the network's Special Mission program.

Jean Kassir

Jean Kassir is the co-founder and managing editor of Megaphone, a Beirut-based independent media platform.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.