Carnegie Connects: U.S. Foreign Policy at the Presidential Debate

Tue. September 29th, 2020
Live online

Join Carnegie Connects for a discussion on foreign policy’s role in presidential politics. On September 29, the candidates will take the debate stage and tackle issues like U.S. relations with China, North Korea, and Russia. But how does foreign policy factor into voter choice, and how might it shape the dynamic of the debate? 

Amanda Carpenter, Charlie Cook, and Jen Psaki sit down with Aaron David Miller to preview the debate and analyze how voters, candidates, and presidents think about U.S. foreign policy.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyTradeSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaRussiaNorth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Amanda Carpenter

Amanda Carpenter is a political columnist for The Bulwark, a regular CNN contributor, and author of Gaslighting America: Why We Love It When Trump Lies To Us.

Charlie Cook

Charlie Cook is the Editor and Publisher of The Cook Political Report, and a political analyst for the National Journal Group. Charlie is also a political analyst for NBC News.

Jen Psaki

Nonresident Scholar

Jen Psaki is nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.