Carnegie Connects: U.S. Foreign Policy at the Presidential Debate

Join Carnegie Connects for a discussion on foreign policy’s role in presidential politics. On September 29, the candidates will take the debate stage and tackle issues like U.S. relations with China, North Korea, and Russia. But how does foreign policy factor into voter choice, and how might it shape the dynamic of the debate?

Amanda Carpenter, Charlie Cook, and Jen Psaki sit down with Aaron David Miller to preview the debate and analyze how voters, candidates, and presidents think about U.S. foreign policy.