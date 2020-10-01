event

Russian Neo-Imperialism and its Limits

Thu. October 1st, 2020
Live online

The political crisis in Belarus and fears of possible Russian military intervention are putting the spotlight back on the Kremlin’s fraught relationships with its neighbors. Yet, as Russia tries to reassert its former dominance, it also faces geopolitical headwinds and must reckon with the considerable societal, economic, and generational changes that have taken place across Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus. Complicating matters further is the growing role of outside actors—notably Europe, the United States, and China—who have built an array of ties to the former Soviet states.

This event marks the launch of the Aso O. Tavitian Initiative, made possible through a generous gift from the prominent late philanthropist and longstanding trustee of the Carnegie Endowment. This is a long-term project with a focus on the challenges facing Russia’s neighbors, starting with the South Caucasus. Through grounded analysis, policy initiatives, and public outreach, the Aso O. Tavitian Initiative will help decisionmakers within and outside the broader region come to grips with the drivers that are reshaping societies, politics, and foreign policies.

Federica Mogherini

Rector, College of Europe

Federica Mogherini is the rector of the College of Europe and a former EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Bianna Golodryga

is a senior global affairs analyst and fill-in anchor for CNN based in New York.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.