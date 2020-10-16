The Second Transatlantic Pillar: Strengthening U.S.-EU Ties

Watch live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIRnVds-GNo&feature=youtu.be

The partnership between the United States and the European Union is increasingly essential to managing the most pressing 21st century challenges. Whether on issues of trade, sanctions, climate, China, or technology, Brussels is Washington’s partner of choice.

Yet the U.S.-EU relationship remains imperfect and needs strategic renovation. What are the enduring U.S. interests in a strong and united Europe? How can the two allies forge a more enduring strategic partnership after the U.S. election?

Join us for a conversation with the German Ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, and the former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Anthony Gardner, as they discuss his new book, Stars and Stripes: The Essential Partnership between the European Union and the United States, and how the U.S. and EU have worked together before—and what the two partners should collaborate on in the future.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email europe@ceip.org, or tweet us @CarnegieEndow using #AskCarnegie.