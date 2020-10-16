event

The Second Transatlantic Pillar: Strengthening U.S.-EU Ties

Fri. October 16th, 2020
Live Online

The partnership between the United States and the European Union is increasingly essential to managing the most pressing 21st century challenges. Whether on issues of trade, sanctions, climate, China, or technology, Brussels is Washington’s partner of choice.

Yet the U.S.-EU relationship remains imperfect and needs strategic renovation. What are the enduring U.S. interests in a strong and united Europe? How can the two allies forge a more enduring strategic partnership after the U.S. election?

Join us for a conversation with the German Ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, and the former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Anthony Gardner, as they discuss his new book, Stars and Stripes: The Essential Partnership between the European Union and the United States, and how the U.S. and EU have worked together before—and what the two partners should collaborate on in the future. 

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email europe@ceip.org, or tweet us @CarnegieEndow using #AskCarnegie.

Global GovernanceForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEastern EuropeWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Anthony Gardner

Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

Emily Haber

Ambassador of Germany to the United States

Erik Brattberg

Former Director, Europe Program, Fellow

Erik Brattberg was director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations.