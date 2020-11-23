event
India-EU Partnership: A Conversation between S. Jaishankar and Augusto Santos Silva

Mon. November 23rd, 2020
We are delighted to host a fireside conversation between S. Jaishankar, external affairs minister of India, and Augusto Santos Silva, minister of state and foreign affairs of Portugal, to discuss the future of collaboration between India and the European Union (EU) on issues such as an economic recovery, healthcare, technology, and the Indo-Pacific region.

This event is being held in partnership with the Institut Montaigne and Fundação Oriente, and supported by Bertelsmann Stiftung, the German Federal Foreign Office, and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

S. Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar is the external affairs minister of India.

Augusto Santos Silva

Augusto Santos Silva is the minister of state and foreign affairs of Portugal.

François Godement

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Godement, an expert on Chinese and East Asian strategic and international affairs, was a nonresident senior fellow in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.