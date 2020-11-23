India-EU Partnership: A Conversation between S. Jaishankar and Augusto Santos Silva

We are delighted to host a fireside conversation between S. Jaishankar, external affairs minister of India, and Augusto Santos Silva, minister of state and foreign affairs of Portugal, to discuss the future of collaboration between India and the European Union (EU) on issues such as an economic recovery, healthcare, technology, and the Indo-Pacific region.

This event is being held in partnership with the Institut Montaigne and Fundação Oriente, and supported by Bertelsmann Stiftung, the German Federal Foreign Office, and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.