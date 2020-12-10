event

A New Order for the U.S. and Asia — Asia Beyond America?

Thu. December 10th, 2020
Live online

The United States has viewed itself as the dominant power in the Pacific since the end of World War II. But Asians are setting trade, investment, and other standards without Washington in the room: two trade agreements, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, have been concluded without American involvement. And in other areas, including infrastructure, the United States is fading as a central player.

Is Asia becoming more “Asian” and less “Pacific”? In the first of a series of events on “A New Order for the U.S. and Asia,” three veteran policymakers—Chan Heng Chee, Michael Froman, and Shivshankar Menon—sit down with Evan Feigenbaum to explore whether and how Asians are passing America by, and how Washington should adapt.

Chan Heng Chee

Chan Heng Chee is Ambassador-at-Large with the Singapore Foreign Ministry. Previously, she was Singapore’s Ambassador to the United States and Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations with concurrent accreditation as High Commissioner to Canada and Ambassador to Mexico.

Michael Froman

Mike Froman serves as vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth for Mastercard. Prior to joining Mastercard, Froman was affiliated with the Council on Foreign Relations and continues to serve as a distinguished fellow. From 2013 to 2017, Froman served as the U.S. Trade Representative, President Barack Obama’s principal advisor and negotiator on international trade and investment issues.

Shivshankar Menon

Shivshankar Menon was the national security advisor to the prime minister of India from January 2010 to May 2014; the foreign secretary of India from October 2006 to July 2009; and served as the Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Israel over his tenure in the foreign service.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.