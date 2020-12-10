A New Order for the U.S. and Asia — Asia Beyond America?

The United States has viewed itself as the dominant power in the Pacific since the end of World War II. But Asians are setting trade, investment, and other standards without Washington in the room: two trade agreements, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, have been concluded without American involvement. And in other areas, including infrastructure, the United States is fading as a central player.

Is Asia becoming more “Asian” and less “Pacific”? In the first of a series of events on “A New Order for the U.S. and Asia,” three veteran policymakers—Chan Heng Chee, Michael Froman, and Shivshankar Menon—sit down with Evan Feigenbaum to explore whether and how Asians are passing America by, and how Washington should adapt.