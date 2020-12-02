Carnegie Connects: Ending the United States’ Forever Wars

The U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are the two longest in our nation’s history. Three administrations have been deeply entrenched in these conflicts and now a fourth will be as well. For some time the standard for victory has not been can we win, but when can we leave and what will we leave behind.

As the outgoing Trump and incoming Biden administrations grapple with the challenge of withdrawal, what are U.S. vital interests in Iraq and Afghanistan and what kind of military presence is necessary to safeguard U.S. interests? Is there an acceptable path forward for the United States? And what overall political and economic strategy should the United States employ to bring greater stability to these regions?

Join us as General David Petraeus, Andrew Bacevich, and Frances Brown sit down with Aaron David Miller to explore these and other issues.