Carnegie Connects: Ending the United States’ Forever Wars

Wed. December 2nd, 2020
Live online

The U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are the two longest in our nation’s history. Three administrations have been deeply entrenched in these conflicts and now a fourth will be as well. For some time the standard for victory has not been can we win, but when can we leave and what will we leave behind

As the outgoing Trump and incoming Biden administrations grapple with the challenge of withdrawal, what are U.S. vital interests in Iraq and Afghanistan and what kind of military presence is necessary to safeguard U.S. interests? Is there an acceptable path forward for the United States? And what overall political and economic strategy should the United States employ to bring greater stability to these regions?

Join us as General David Petraeus, Andrew Bacevich, and Frances Brown sit down with Aaron David Miller to explore these and other issues.

David H. Petraeus

General (US Army, Ret.) David H. Petraeus is a partner and chairman of the KKR Global Institute, which he established in May 2013. Prior to founding KKR, General Petraeus served over thirty-seven years in the U.S. military, culminating his career with six consecutive commands, five of which were in combat, and serving as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2011 to 2012.

Andrew Bacevich

Andrew Bacevich is president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and professor emeritus of history and international relations at Boston University.

Frances Z. Brown

Vice President for Studies

r. Frances Z. Brown is a vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where her scholarship focuses on U.S foreign policy, democracy, conflict, Africa, and the Middle East.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.