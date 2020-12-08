event

Toward a New Transatlantic Deal?

Tue. December 8th, 2020
Live Online

President-elect Joe Biden has raised hopes across Europe for a transatlantic reset. Significant changes in U.S. foreign policy priorities, relationships with allies, and its position on multilateralism are expected. As the incoming administration pivots from President Trump's "America First," how can the United States and Europe deepen cooperation on issues like trade and technology, security, climate, and China? Can they strike a new transatlantic bargain that favors a stronger European Union more capable of sharing responsibilities with the United States, both in its own neighborhood and on the global stage?

Join Carnegie for a timely conversation between Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns, moderated by Steven Erlanger of the New York Times.  

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email europe@ceip.org, or tweet us @CarnegieEndow using #AskCarnegie. 

event speakers

Erik Brattberg

Former Director, Europe Program, Fellow

Erik Brattberg was director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations.

Arancha González Laya

Arancha González Laya is the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain.

Nicholas Burns

Nicholas Burns is the former Ambassador to NATO. Ambassador Burns is currently the Roy and Barbara Goodman Family Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Relations at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Steven Erlanger

New York Times

Steven Erlanger is the chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for the New York Times. He has spent a long career in overseas postings including Bangkok, Belgrade, Berlin, Brussels, Jerusalem, London, Moscow, Paris, Prague, and, yes, Washington, DC.