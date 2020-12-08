Toward a New Transatlantic Deal?

President-elect Joe Biden has raised hopes across Europe for a transatlantic reset. Significant changes in U.S. foreign policy priorities, relationships with allies, and its position on multilateralism are expected. As the incoming administration pivots from President Trump's "America First," how can the United States and Europe deepen cooperation on issues like trade and technology, security, climate, and China? Can they strike a new transatlantic bargain that favors a stronger European Union more capable of sharing responsibilities with the United States, both in its own neighborhood and on the global stage?

Join Carnegie for a timely conversation between Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns, moderated by Steven Erlanger of the New York Times.

