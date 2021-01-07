Carnegie Connects: Can the World Beat COVID-19 in 2021?



The world is still crippled by the deadly coronavirus that emerged over a year ago, but the availability of at least two effective vaccines, with more on the way, carries great promise. Still, the United States’ and Europe’s initial rollouts are slower and not nearly as effective as many hoped.

What challenges will wealthy and developing nations confront as they continue to fight COVID-19 in 2021? What are the obstacles to a speedy and successful vaccination distribution campaign globally? And how problematic are the recently discovered mutations to the virus? Join us as Celine Gounder, Maria Van Kerkhove, and Leana Wen sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues.