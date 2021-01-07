event

Carnegie Connects: Can the World Beat COVID-19 in 2021?

Thu. January 7th, 2021
Live online


The world is still crippled by the deadly coronavirus that emerged over a year ago, but the availability of at least two effective vaccines, with more on the way, carries great promise. Still, the United States’ and Europe’s initial rollouts are slower and not nearly as effective as many hoped.

What challenges will wealthy and developing nations confront as they continue to fight COVID-19 in 2021?  What are the obstacles to a speedy and successful vaccination distribution campaign globally? And how problematic are the recently discovered mutations to the virus? Join us as Celine Gounder, Maria Van Kerkhove, and Leana Wen sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues. 

Celine Gounder

Celine Gounder is a practicing HIV/infectious diseases specialist and internist, as well as an epidemiologist. She is also the CEO, President, and Founder of Just Human Productions, a nonprofit multimedia organization and the host and producer of American Diagnosis, a podcast on health and social justice, as well as Epidemic, a podcast about the coronavirus pandemic.

Maria Van Kerkhove

Maria Van Kerkhove is an infectious disease epidemiologist and the COVID-19 Technical Lead at World Health Organization. She is also the Head of the Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Unit in the World Health Organization’s Health Emergency Program.

Leana Wen

Leana Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University’s School of Public Health. She is an expert in public health preparedness and previously served as Baltimore's Health Commissioner. She is a contributing columnist for the Washington Post and an on-air commentator for CNN as a medical analyst.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.