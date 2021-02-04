event

Carnegie Connects: Can America Still Promote Democracy Abroad?

Thu. February 4th, 2021
Live Online

U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to convene the Global Summit for Democracy during his first year in order to “strengthen our democratic institutions, honestly confront the challenge of nations that are backsliding, and forge a common agenda to address threats to our common values.” Some argue such a U.S.-hosted summit is too unwieldy; too complicated, especially regarding who to invite; or, in view of the United States’ own democracy deficit, not credible. Others believe that if properly structured, such a summit might help address that deficit and develop a new blueprint for U.S. global engagement on democracy.

Join us as Frances Z. Brown, Bruce W. Jentleson, and Stewart Patrick sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues.

DemocracySecurityForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceCivil Society
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Frances Z. Brown

Vice President for Studies

r. Frances Z. Brown is a vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where her scholarship focuses on U.S foreign policy, democracy, conflict, Africa, and the Middle East.

Bruce W. Jentleson

Bruce W. Jentleson is William Preston Few Professor of Public Policy at Duke University, global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and nonresident senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. He has served in a number of policy positions, most recently as senior advisor to the State Department policy planning director (2009–11).

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick is a senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary areas of research focus are the shifting foundations of world order, the future of American internationalism, and the requirements for effective multilateral cooperation on transnational challenges.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.