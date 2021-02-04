Carnegie Connects: Can America Still Promote Democracy Abroad?

U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to convene the Global Summit for Democracy during his first year in order to “strengthen our democratic institutions, honestly confront the challenge of nations that are backsliding, and forge a common agenda to address threats to our common values.” Some argue such a U.S.-hosted summit is too unwieldy; too complicated, especially regarding who to invite; or, in view of the United States’ own democracy deficit, not credible. Others believe that if properly structured, such a summit might help address that deficit and develop a new blueprint for U.S. global engagement on democracy.

Join us as Frances Z. Brown, Bruce W. Jentleson, and Stewart Patrick sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues.