event

Managing China: Adapting U.S.-Japan Coordination Amid Political Transition

Wed. February 3rd, 2021
Live Online

Register here

New leadership in the United States and Japan marks a potential shift in the U.S.-Japan alliance regarding China. After often challenging policy coordination during the Trump administration’s severe China policy and worsening Japanese public opinion on China, some change is likely. While fierce competition with China is still expected, how it is managed—and where opportunities for cooperation exist—are key questions. How should Biden’s United States and Suga’s Japan approach vital trade, security, diplomatic, and human rights issues with China?

Join us as Nobukatsu Kanehara, Akio Takahara, Amy Searight, and Patricia M. Kim confer with James L. Schoff and Matake Kamiya on the evolving Japanese and American perspectives toward China and prospects in the year ahead.

This event is cosponsored by the Japan Forum on International Relations.

*This event will be conducted in English and Japanese with simultaneous interpretation.

**This event coincides with the release of two new policy briefs published via this collaborative project “China Risk and China Opportunity for the U.S.-Japan Alliance.”

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaJapan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

James L. Schoff

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.

Matake Kamiya

Matake Kamiya is a professor of international relations at the National Defense Academy of Japan and a director and distinguished research fellow at the Japan Forum on International Relations.

Nobukatsu Kanehara

Nobukatsu Kanehara is a professor at Doshisha University and a distinguished research fellow at the Japan Forum on International Relations.

Amy Searight

Amy Searight is a senior associate for the Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She previously served in the Department of Defense as deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia from 2014 to 2016, and as principal director for East Asian security at the Department of Defense.

Patricia M. Kim

Patricia M. Kim is a senior policy analyst on China at the U.S. Institute of Peace

Akio Takahara

Akio Takahara is a professor of contemporary Chinese politics at the Graduate Schools for Law and Politics and the Graduate School of Public Policy at The University of Tokyo.