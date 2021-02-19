event
Carnegie India

Understanding India’s Contentious New Farm Laws

Fri. February 19th, 2021
Zoom Webinar

On 20th September 2020, the Union government introduced and passed three laws in the Indian Parliament aimed at reforming the agriculture sector. These laws deregulate agricultural trade and facilitate the free movement of agricultural produce in the country. However, these laws have faced stringent opposition from farmers and traders predominantly from the states of Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers fear that the implementation of these bills will result in the removal of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. While the Supreme Court has currently stayed the operation of these laws, the protests continue.

For this Political Economy Program event, Anirudh Burman spoke to Suyash Rai on the role and structure of India's new farm laws and their revolutionary potential for the country's rural economy.

Anirudh Burman, Ila Patnaik, Shubho Roy, and Ajay Shah, 'Diagnosing and overcoming sustained food price volatility: Enabling a National Market for Food,' 24 July 2018, No. 236, NIPFP Working paper series, NIPFP

event speakers

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

Suyash Rai is a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.