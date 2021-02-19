Understanding India’s Contentious New Farm Laws

On 20th September 2020, the Union government introduced and passed three laws in the Indian Parliament aimed at reforming the agriculture sector. These laws deregulate agricultural trade and facilitate the free movement of agricultural produce in the country. However, these laws have faced stringent opposition from farmers and traders predominantly from the states of Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers fear that the implementation of these bills will result in the removal of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. While the Supreme Court has currently stayed the operation of these laws, the protests continue.

For this Political Economy Program event, Anirudh Burman spoke to Suyash Rai on the role and structure of India's new farm laws and their revolutionary potential for the country's rural economy.

