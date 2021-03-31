event

A New Order for the U.S. and Asia: What Kind of US-India Partnership?

Wed. March 31st, 2021
Live Online

The United States and India have grown increasingly close. But even as Washington’s ambitions for the partnership expand exponentially, India’s foreign policy is in transition. New Delhi is weighing its options in a world of multiple poles and greater choices. And some, including its foreign minister, argue it should advance its interests by “identifying and exploiting opportunities created by global contradictions.” Meanwhile, India seeks strategic and economic opportunities in an Asia that is increasingly organized on a pan-Asian basis—sometimes without the United States. 

What kind of strategic partner can India be for Washington in a more pan-Asian Asia? In the second of the event series, “A New Order for the U.S. and Asia,” three veteran policymakers and analysts—Suhasini Haidar, Shyam Saran, and Ashley J. Tellis—sit down with Evan Feigenbaum to explore the options, opportunities, and constraints for America and India in this dynamic region. 

SecurityForeign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaPakistanEast AsiaSouth KoreaChinaJapanSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Suhasini Haidar

Suhasini Haidar is the national editor and diplomatic affairs editor of The Hindu, one of India’s oldest and most respected national dailies.

Shyam Saran

Shyam Saran is a former foreign secretary of India and has served as the prime minister’s special envoy for nuclear affairs and climate change. After leaving government service in 2010, he headed the Research and Information System for Developing Countries, a prestigious think tank focusing on economic issues (2011–2017), and served as chairman of the National Security Advisory Board under the National Security Council (2013–2015).

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.