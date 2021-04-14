Carnegie Connects: Can We Beat COVID-19 Without Vaccinating the World?

A pandemic by definition is a threat to global public health, and yet when it comes to production and distribution of vaccines, the world is reacting with national, not international, priorities in mind. Aside from the moral hazard of an approach based on every country for itself, there are compelling public health, economic, and political reasons for adopting a global view of the problem and solution.

Join us as Peter J. Hotez, Kate O’Brien, and Muhammad Ali Pate sit down with Aaron David Miller to wrestle with the questions—how do we vaccinate the world and what are the risks and consequences if we don’t?