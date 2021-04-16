event

Great Power Challenges to the Transatlantic Alliance: Reinventing Leadership for a Stable Future

Fri. April 16th, 2021
Live online

After a tenuous four years for the transatlantic alliance, the Biden administration has ushered in new hope for its future and made clear intentions to strengthen ties with European allies. But the challenges today are not centered around blunting frontal assaults by tanks; they turn on meeting competitive and containing malign activities by Russia and China in outlying regions (Black  Sea), out of area (Iran) and new technological planes, while carving out opportunities to cooperate on vital security and trade issues. How best to renew the transatlantic alliance amid these dynamic trends in the security and technological landscape?
 
Join us for a conversation featuring Vicki Birchfield, Erik Brattberg, Philip Breedlove, and Suzanne DiMaggio in conversation with Suzanne Kelly, with special remarks by Sam Nunn on the path forward for the transatlantic alliance.

This event is held in partnership with the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs.

event speakers

Suzanne Kelly

Suzanne Kelly is CEO & publisher of the Cipher Brief and most recently served as CNN’s intelligence correspondent before spending two years in the private sector. She also worked as an executive producer for CNN and as a news anchor at CNN International based in Berlin and Atlanta. In Berlin, she anchored a morning news program that was broadcast live in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and from Atlanta, she anchored a number of world news programs. She covered the NATO campaign in 1999 from Kosovo and Macedonia.

Vicki L. Birchfield

Vicki L. Birchfield is a professor in the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech, co-director of the Center for European and Transatlantic Studies, and director of the study abroad program on the European Union and Transatlantic Relations. She is the author of Income Inequality in Capitalist Democracies: The Interplay of Values and Institutions; Triangular Diplomacy Among the United States, The European Union, and The Russian Federation: Responses to the Crisis in Ukraine, co-edited with Alsadair Young; and Toward a Common EU Energy Policy: Problems, Progress, and Prospects, co-edited with John S. Duffield. She has been a visiting scholar at Sciences Po, Paris and the University of Bordeaux and in 2012 was bestowed the honor of “Chevalier dans l’Ordre National du Mérite” (Knight in the National Order of Merit) by the French government.

Erik Brattberg

Director, Europe Program, Fellow

Erik Brattberg was director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations.

Philip Breedlove

Philip Breedlove is a retired Four Star U.S. Air Force General who completed a 39 year military career.  He held eight major commands across four continents during both peace and conflict and culminated his career as commander of U.S. European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, (SACEUR).  General Breedlove has extensive experience in our nation’s geopolitical decision making and national security policy making processes at the Pentagon and the National Security Council.  He currently is a consultant to industry and a distinguished professor in the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech.

Suzanne DiMaggio

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Suzanne DiMaggio is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on U.S. foreign policy toward Asia and the Middle East.