event

Carnegie Connects: Four Perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Wed. May 19th, 2021
Live Online

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalated alarmingly last week spiraling across three fronts: within the city of Jerusalem, throughout Israel between its Arab and Jewish citizens, and in an escalating conflict between the government of Israel and Hamas. 

Join us as Daniel Kurtzer, Tzipi Livini, Marwan Muasher, and Khalil Shikaki sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss the implications of the recent escalation for Palestinians, the Arab world, Israel, and the United States.  

Political ReformDemocracySecurityForeign PolicyCivil SocietyMiddle EastIsraelPalestine
event speakers

Daniel Kurtzer

Daniel Kurtzer is a former U.S. ambassador to Egypt and Israel and current S. Daniel Abraham professor of Middle East policy studies at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. He also served as a speechwriter and member of secretary of state George P. Shultz’s Policy Planning Staff and served as deputy assistant secretary for near Eastern affairs and principal deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and research.

Tzipi Livini

Tzipi Livini is the former vice prime minister of Israel, minister of foreign affairs, and minister of justice. She served as a member of the Israeli National Security Cabinet and was Israel’s chief negotiator for peace between Israel and the Palestinians during the last two rounds in 2008 and 2013.

Khalil Shikaki

Khalil Shikaki is a professor of political science, and director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) in Ramallah. He is also a senior fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University. He is a co-founder of the Arab Barometer and the Arab Reform Initiative and a co-author of the annual report on the Arab Democracy Index. Since 1993, Shikaki has conducted hundreds of polls among Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and, since 2000, dozens of polls among Israelis. His research has focused on Palestinian state building, public opinion, security sector reform, transition to democracy, and the impact of domestic Palestinian politics on the peace process.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.