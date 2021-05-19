Carnegie Connects: Four Perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalated alarmingly last week spiraling across three fronts: within the city of Jerusalem, throughout Israel between its Arab and Jewish citizens, and in an escalating conflict between the government of Israel and Hamas.

Join us as Daniel Kurtzer, Tzipi Livini, Marwan Muasher, and Khalil Shikaki sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss the implications of the recent escalation for Palestinians, the Arab world, Israel, and the United States.