The Taliban and its impact on the Middle East

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the nature of the US withdrawal have prompted questions about these events’ impact on the Arab world, as was the case with the movement’s takeover of Kabul in 1996 and it seizure of Mazar e-Sharif two years later. The latest events also come after the defeat of the Islamic State group in the Middle East, which left vast destruction and hundreds of thousands of displaced who are still waiting for justice.

Will the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan spark a new wave of jihadist activity in the Arab world? How has the Taliban evolved in the past two decades? And what form will its relations take with its powerful neighbours, Iran, China and Pakistan?

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center invites you to a virtual discussion on these questions on Friday September 17, from 11:00am to 12:15pm Beirut time. The discussion will be in Arabic and will be broadcast live on the Center’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. Viewers can submit questions via the platforms’ chat functions.

