Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Taliban and its impact on the Middle East

Fri. September 17th, 2021
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the nature of the US withdrawal have prompted questions about these events’ impact on the Arab world, as was the case with the movement’s takeover of Kabul in 1996 and it seizure of Mazar e-Sharif two years later. The latest events also come after the defeat of the Islamic State group in the Middle East, which left vast destruction and hundreds of thousands of displaced who are still waiting for justice.
Will the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan spark a new wave of jihadist activity in the Arab world? How has the Taliban evolved in the past two decades? And what form will its relations take with its powerful neighbours, Iran, China and Pakistan?

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center invites you to a virtual discussion on these questions on Friday September 17, from 11:00am to 12:15pm Beirut time. The discussion will be in Arabic and will be broadcast live on the Center’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. Viewers can submit questions via the platforms’ chat functions.

Political ReformMiddle East
Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohanad Hage Ali is the deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Ahmed Nagi

Former Nonresident Scholar , Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Ahmed Nagi was a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where his research centered on Yemen.

Fatima Alsmadi

Fatima Alsmadi is a Senior Researcher at the Al-Jazeera Center for Studies, overseeing the Iran, Turkey and West Asia programme

Chafic Choucair

Chafic Choucair is a researcher at the Al-Jazeera Center for Studies, specialist on the Middle East and Islamist movements