Book talk - Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal Ties

India and Nepal share a unique and complex relationship. In the past two decades, Nepal has gone through a dramatic socio-political transformation. India, a close neighbor, has been deeply associated with the developments in Nepal. The bilateral relationship between the two nations, in turn, has seen many changes. In his new book, 'Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal Ties', former Indian ambassador, Ranjit Rae analyses the evolving India-Nepal relationship by drawing on diplomatic and personal experiences.

On October 13, we hosted Ranjit Rae, Akhilesh Upadhyay, and Suhasini Haidar for a discussion on the history, and potential future, of the India-Nepal relationship. The talk was moderated by Deep Pal.