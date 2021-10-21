event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation with Dr. Leana Wen on the State of the Pandemic

Thu. October 21st, 2021
Live Online

As the coronavirus' delta variant recedes and new U.S. COVID-19 cases decline by more than a third, it is possible to imagine—at least in the United States—a more normal future beyond the pandemic. Vaccine resistance and the politicization of public health remain serious problems, and failure to prioritize and accomplish rapid, global vaccination will ensure a resurgence of the pandemic. But vaccines offer the possibility of transitioning to a world where the virus is no longer a grave threat. What steps need to be taken at home and abroad to fully overcome the destructive impact of the pandemic globally? 

Join us for a special episode featuring Dr. Leana Wen in conversation with Aaron David Miller to discuss the state of the coronavirus in America and the world and what measures need to be taken to end a pandemic that has claimed more than 4.8 million lives, including over 700,000 in the United States, and infected at least 237 million worldwide. 

 
Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Leana Wen

Leana Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University’s School of Public Health. She is an expert in public health preparedness and previously served as Baltimore's Health Commissioner. She is a contributing columnist for the Washington Post and an on-air commentator for CNN as a medical analyst.