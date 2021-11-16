Can China and India Get Back on Track?

The China-India relationship remains strained as the year-and-a-half long standoff in eastern Ladakh continues. The border issue coupled with tensions over the COVID-19 outbreak pushed India to decouple from China, limiting Chinese investment in Indian tech companies and banning many of Beijing’s most successful mobile applications in the country.

At the same time, India has renewed its commitment to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, bolstered its defense partnerships with Australia and Japan, and become more active in Indian Ocean maritime security. Can the two countries find common ground despite lingering tensions? And what do deteriorating China-India relations mean for the United States’ approaches to the world’s two most populous countries?



Paul Haenle will moderate a discussion between Han Hua and Darshana Baruah on the trajectory of China-India ties and the implications for the United States. This panel is the first of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2021–2022 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

