On December 1, we hosted a Town Hall discussion with Vani Kola, founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital, one of India’s leading early-stage venture capital firms. She has been identified as one of Fortune India's 'Most Powerful Women in Business.' The discussion, titled 'Financing the Future: In conversation with Vani Kola', focussed on Ms. Kola's journey as an entrepreneur who is redefining the Indian business landscape, and her investment philosophy in the startup ecosystem.

This event was the third in a series of four titled 'Town Hall'. The series, a precursor to our Global Technology Summit 2021, aims to shed light on stories of industry pioneers from across the country. Ms. Kola was in conversation with Anirudh Burman, associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India.

Participants registering for any 'Town Hall' will automatically be registered for the Global Technology Summit, to be held from December 14-16.