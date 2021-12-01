event
Carnegie India

Financing the Future: In conversation with Vani Kola

Wed. December 1st, 2021
GTS2021.com

On December 1, we hosted a Town Hall discussion with Vani Kola, founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital, one of India’s leading early-stage venture capital firms. She has been identified as one of Fortune India's 'Most Powerful Women in Business.' The discussion, titled 'Financing the Future: In conversation with Vani Kola', focussed on Ms. Kola's journey as an entrepreneur who is redefining the Indian business landscape, and her investment philosophy in the startup ecosystem.

This event was the third in a series of four titled 'Town Hall'. The series, a precursor to our Global Technology Summit 2021, aims to shed light on stories of industry pioneers from across the country. Ms. Kola was in conversation with Anirudh Burman, associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. 

Participants registering for any 'Town Hall' will automatically be registered for the Global Technology Summit, to be held from December 14-16.

EconomySouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Vani Kola

Vani Kola is the managing director at Kalaari Capital, an early stage venture capital firm based in Bangalore. She is a renowned investor and a visionary known for identifying emerging markets. Her leadership at Kalaari centers around her commitment to the development of entrepreneurs and her conviction that Indian companies are poised to become global players. She is a technology focused investor with many of her investments having now become very successful, validating her aptitude for picking the best young minds and mentoring them to build high growth enterprises. Some of her notable venture capital successes include: Dream11, Cure.fit, Snapdeal, Myntra among others. Vani is profiled in numerous books and has been identified as one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business. She is actively involved in various organizations focused on fostering entrepreneurship and women leadership.

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.