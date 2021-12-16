event

Is There a Future for Nuclear Arms Control?

Thu. December 16th, 2021
Live Online

Tensions between the great powers are rising. A three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States is underway. Should a conventional conflict with either Russia or China occur, it could escalate into a nuclear war. Beijing, Moscow, and Washington all say they want to mitigate these dangers through arms control—but is there a practical way forward?

Please join us for a conversation featuring James Acton and TD MacDonald, as they share insights from their new Carnegie report, “Reimagining Nuclear Arms Control: A Comprehensive Approach,” co-authored with former Carnegie Endowment scholar Pranay Vaddi. Anya Fink, from the Center for Naval Analyses, will moderate.

SecurityForeign PolicyNuclear Policy
event speakers

James M. Acton

Jessica T. Mathews Chair, Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Acton holds the Jessica T. Mathews Chair and is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Thomas MacDonald

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Thomas MacDonald was a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anya Fink

Nuclear Policy Analyst, Congressional Research Service,United States Library of Congress

Anya Fink is a research scientist in the Russia Studies Program at CNA where her work focuses on Russian strategy, military thought, and nuclear issues.