Is There a Future for Nuclear Arms Control?

Tensions between the great powers are rising. A three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States is underway. Should a conventional conflict with either Russia or China occur, it could escalate into a nuclear war. Beijing, Moscow, and Washington all say they want to mitigate these dangers through arms control—but is there a practical way forward?

Please join us for a conversation featuring James Acton and TD MacDonald, as they share insights from their new Carnegie report, “Reimagining Nuclear Arms Control: A Comprehensive Approach,” co-authored with former Carnegie Endowment scholar Pranay Vaddi. Anya Fink, from the Center for Naval Analyses, will moderate.