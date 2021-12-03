event

Ultimate Political Authority: The Struggle for Power in 21st Century Egypt

Fri. December 3rd, 2021
Live Online

Democracy, revolution, coup, dictatorship, and authoritarianism. These terms have defined Egyptian politics over the last decade as political revolt and a weak economy ignited a series of political upheavals poised to revolutionize Egyptian politics. Yet, after years of unrest, analysts still debate how much has changed. How can we make sense of a country that seems to veer from one extreme to another?

Join us for a special conversation on the evolution of Egyptian politics, revolution, and counter-revolution, marking the launch of two books, Mona El Ghobashy’s Bread and Freedom and Nathan J. Brown, Shimaa Hatab, and Amr Adly’s Lumbering State, Restless Society. Ghobashy, Adly, and Brown will present the books' main themes, followed by comments from Yasmine Rashidi and Hisham Hellyer. Michele Dunne will moderate. 

Political ReformNorth AfricaEgypt
event speakers

Nathan J. Brown

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Nathan J. Brown, a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, is a distinguished scholar and author of nine books on Arab politics and governance, as well as editor of five books.

Michele Dunne

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Amr Adly

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Center

Adly was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research centers on political economy, development studies, and economic sociology of the Middle East, with a focus on Egypt.

H. A. Hellyer

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Dr. H.A. Hellyer was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He serves as a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies in London, and as a Cambridge University fellow.

Mona El-Ghobashy

Mona El-Ghobashy is a scholar of the history and sociology of politics in Egypt and the broader Middle East and North Africa. She teaches courses on democracy, revolutions, and Middle East political history at Liberal Studies in New York University.

Yasmine El Rashidi

Yasmine El Rashidi is an Egyptian writer. She is a regular contributor to The New York Review of Books and the author of The Battle for Egypt: Dispatches from the Revolution, and Chronicle of a Last Summer: A Novel of Egypt. She lives in Cairo.