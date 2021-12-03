Ultimate Political Authority: The Struggle for Power in 21st Century Egypt

Democracy, revolution, coup, dictatorship, and authoritarianism. These terms have defined Egyptian politics over the last decade as political revolt and a weak economy ignited a series of political upheavals poised to revolutionize Egyptian politics. Yet, after years of unrest, analysts still debate how much has changed. How can we make sense of a country that seems to veer from one extreme to another?

Join us for a special conversation on the evolution of Egyptian politics, revolution, and counter-revolution, marking the launch of two books, Mona El Ghobashy’s Bread and Freedom and Nathan J. Brown, Shimaa Hatab, and Amr Adly’s Lumbering State, Restless Society. Ghobashy, Adly, and Brown will present the books' main themes, followed by comments from Yasmine Rashidi and Hisham Hellyer. Michele Dunne will moderate.