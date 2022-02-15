The Personal Data Protection Bill was first introduced in the Parliament in December 2019 and was further referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination. After almost two years of discussion, the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was tabled in Parliament on December 16, 2021. The JPC's report will shape the next draft of the proposed law. It is also the first articulation of how India's supreme legislative body views India's evolving data architecture.

Carnegie India hosted a Political Economy Seminar, titled ‘The Politics of Data Protection Regulation: Examining the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019'. This webinar was a discussion between Anirudh Burman and Suyash Rai on the JPC report and its political and economic implications.

RELATED CONTENT