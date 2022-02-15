event
The Politics of Data Protection Regulation: Examining the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019

Tue. February 15th, 2022
Zoom Webinar

The Personal Data Protection Bill was first introduced in the Parliament in December 2019 and was further referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination. After almost two years of discussion, the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was tabled in Parliament on December 16, 2021. The JPC's report will shape the next draft of the proposed law. It is also the first articulation of how India's supreme legislative body views India's evolving data architecture.

Carnegie India hosted a Political Economy Seminar, titled ‘The Politics of Data Protection Regulation: Examining the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019'. This webinar was a discussion between Anirudh Burman and Suyash Rai on the JPC report and its political and economic implications.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

Suyash Rai is a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.