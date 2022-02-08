event
Carnegie India

Ukraine-Russia Tensions: Interpreting the Indian Perspective

Tue. February 8th, 2022
Zoom Webinar

India and the World

Russia's increased military presence at the Ukrainian border has escalated tensions between the Kremlin and Washington, D.C. In Europe, NATO powers are watching the developments closely to understand what they may mean for balance of power in the region. Recently, the Indian government communicated its position on the situation, calling for a 'peaceful resolution' through 'sustained diplomatic efforts' for 'long-term peace and stability'.

On February 8, we hosted the first India and the World webinar of this new year with Rajan Menon, Andrew Weiss, Judy Dempsey, and Suhasini Haidar on the current situation in Ukraine. Moderated by Deep Pal, the session analyzed what the rising Ukraine-Russia tensions may mean for India and the world.

Foreign Policy, United States, South Asia, India, Europe, Russia
event speakers

Rajan Menon

Former Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Rajan Menon was a nonresident scholar in the Russia and Eurasia Program and director of the Grand Strategy Program at Defense Priorities.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Suhasini Haidar

Suhasini Haidar is the national editor and diplomatic affairs editor of The Hindu, one of India’s oldest and most respected national dailies.

Deep Pal

Former Visiting Scholar, Asia Program

Deep Pal was a visiting scholar in the Asia program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.