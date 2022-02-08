Ukraine-Russia Tensions: Interpreting the Indian Perspective

Russia's increased military presence at the Ukrainian border has escalated tensions between the Kremlin and Washington, D.C. In Europe, NATO powers are watching the developments closely to understand what they may mean for balance of power in the region. Recently, the Indian government communicated its position on the situation, calling for a 'peaceful resolution' through 'sustained diplomatic efforts' for 'long-term peace and stability'.

On February 8, we hosted the first India and the World webinar of this new year with Rajan Menon, Andrew Weiss, Judy Dempsey, and Suhasini Haidar on the current situation in Ukraine. Moderated by Deep Pal, the session analyzed what the rising Ukraine-Russia tensions may mean for India and the world.