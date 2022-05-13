event

America’s Pivot to Asia: The U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit

Fri. May 13th, 2022
Twitter Spaces

This week, U.S. officials host their ASEAN counterparts for a two-day summit in Washington to strengthen ties with member states and the collective in the context of China’s growing influence in the region. The summit also aims to find opportunities for collaboration on today’s most pressing global challenges. Top of the agenda is the Ukraine war’s disruption of global markets and supply chains, combatting climate change, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and resurrecting a mutual trade agenda.

Going into the meetings, what do the United States and ASEAN hope to achieve? Is it likely the United States will persuade ASEAN member states to strengthen economic and security ties with the country?  How willing are they to trust Washington as a security partner, especially in the context of China’s relationships in the region?

Join Carnegie for a breakdown of the U.S.-ASEAN summit.

This event is hosted on Twitter Spaces. A Twitter account is not required to attend the event but is required to participate in live Q&A.

DemocracyEconomyTradeSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChinaSoutheast AsiaIndonesiaMyanmar
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah is a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Douglas Farrar

Vice President, Communications and Strategy

Douglas Farrar was the vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and host of The World Unpacked, Carnegie’s biweekly foreign policy podcast.