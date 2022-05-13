America’s Pivot to Asia: The U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit

This week, U.S. officials host their ASEAN counterparts for a two-day summit in Washington to strengthen ties with member states and the collective in the context of China’s growing influence in the region. The summit also aims to find opportunities for collaboration on today’s most pressing global challenges. Top of the agenda is the Ukraine war’s disruption of global markets and supply chains, combatting climate change, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and resurrecting a mutual trade agenda.

Going into the meetings, what do the United States and ASEAN hope to achieve? Is it likely the United States will persuade ASEAN member states to strengthen economic and security ties with the country? How willing are they to trust Washington as a security partner, especially in the context of China’s relationships in the region?

Join Carnegie for a breakdown of the U.S.-ASEAN summit.

This event is hosted on Twitter Spaces. A Twitter account is not required to attend the event but is required to participate in live Q&A.