Carnegie Connects: Trouble on the Homefront With Mary B. McCord

Wed. June 8th, 2022
America is in trouble. Even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to preoccupy the Biden administration, events at home offer a grim picture. While inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19 continue to darken the national mood, active shooters and mass killings, the rise of white nationalist extremism, and pernicious polarization on issues from gun control to voting rights to abortion seem to have stressed the political system’s capacity to address these challenges. How do we move forward?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Mary B. McCord to address the unique domestic security challenges confronting a nation increasingly divided at home.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Mary B. McCord

Mary B. McCord is the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) and a visiting professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. Previously, McCord served as the acting assistant attorney general for national security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016 to 2017 and principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security from 2014 to 2016.