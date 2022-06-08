Carnegie Connects: Trouble on the Homefront With Mary B. McCord

America is in trouble. Even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to preoccupy the Biden administration, events at home offer a grim picture. While inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19 continue to darken the national mood, active shooters and mass killings, the rise of white nationalist extremism, and pernicious polarization on issues from gun control to voting rights to abortion seem to have stressed the political system’s capacity to address these challenges. How do we move forward?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Mary B. McCord to address the unique domestic security challenges confronting a nation increasingly divided at home.