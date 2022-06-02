India's Engagement in South Asia: Navigating Fresh Challenges

Registration
We hosted T.C.A. Raghavan, Nirupama Subramanian, and Sangeeta Thapliyal for a discussion on India's post pandemic engagement in South Asia with a special focus on Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.
T.C.A. Raghavan
Dr T.C.A. Raghavan retired from the Indian Foreign Service in December 2015 while Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan (2013-15). He had earlier served as Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan (2003-2007) and High Commissioner to Singapore from 2009 to 2013. During his last posting in New Delhi (2007-09) in the Ministry of External Affairs Dr Raghavan was Joint Secretary dealing with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran. He has also served in Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and Bhutan. Posts earlier held in the Ministry of External Affairs include Director of the Office of the External Affairs Minister (2000-2003). He was awarded a PhD by the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 1992 for his dissertation relating to the economic history of India. His current interests are historical research, strategic analysis and the diplomatic and intellectual history of modern India. He writes, lectures and participates in discussions on issues relating to Indian and South Asian diplomatic history, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and South East Asia. He is the author of (i) Attendant Lords, Bairam Khan and Abdur Rahim- Courtiers and Poets in Mughal India, awarded the Mohammad Habib Memorial Prize by the Indian History Congress in December 2017. (ii) ‘The People Next Door- The Curious History of India’s relations with Pakistan’. (Harper Collins, 2017). His latest book is entitled "History Men: Jadunath Sarkar, G.S. Sardesai, Raghubir Sinh and their quest for India's Past" (2019). He assumed charge as Director General, Indian Council of World Affairs on 24th July, 2018.
Nirupama Subramanian
Nirupama Subramanian is national editor at the Indian Express writing on security and foreign policy. She did two tours of duty as a foreign correspondent, in Sri Lanka from 1996-2002, and in Pakistan from 2006-2010. She has continued to track developments in both countries closely. Nirupama was in Sri Lanka in April to cover the economic crisis and the political churn.
Sangeeta Thapliyal
Sangeeta Thapliyal is chairperson in the Centre for Inner Asian Studies (CIAS), Jawaharlal Nehru University. Her primary area of research is on India’s foreign policy, Hindu Kush-Himalayas and Trans-Himalayan studies. She also works on water security in South Asia and SAARC. Before joining JNU, She was professor in the Department of Strategic and Regional Studies, Jammu University. She has also worked with the Observer Research Foundation, Delhi Policy Group and the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.
Deep Pal
Former Visiting Scholar, Asia Program
Deep Pal was a visiting scholar in the Asia program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.