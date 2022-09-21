Is the United States hooked on sanctions?

Sanctions are the weapon of choice for many of the thorniest U.S. foreign policy challenges, from Afghanistan to Myanmar to China to Russia, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Mali, the Central African Republic, Burma, Sudan, Nicaragua, Cuba, and others. Yet it’s hard to find cases where sanctions are effective. Is the United States too dependent on sanctions? What can we really expect from sanctions? And how do U.S. sanctions compare to other international sanctions today and in the past?

Join Carnegie as Bruce Jentleson, author of Sanctions: What Everyone Needs to Know, sits down with Chris Chivvis to dig into these questions.