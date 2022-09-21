event

Sanctions: What Everyone Needs to Know

Wed. September 21st, 2022
Virtual

Is the United States hooked on sanctions?

Sanctions are the weapon of choice for many of the thorniest U.S. foreign policy challenges, from Afghanistan to Myanmar to China to Russia, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Mali, the Central African Republic, Burma, Sudan, Nicaragua, Cuba, and others. Yet it’s hard to find cases where sanctions are effective. Is the United States too dependent on sanctions? What can we really expect from sanctions? And how do U.S. sanctions compare to other international sanctions today and in the past?

Join Carnegie as Bruce Jentleson, author of Sanctions: What Everyone Needs to Know, sits down with Chris Chivvis to dig into these questions.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomySecurityGlobal GovernanceForeign PolicyNorth AmericaMiddle EastSouth AsiaEast AsiaRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Bruce Jentleson

Bruce Jentleson is a Duke University Professor and the author of Sanctions: What Everyone Needs to Know.