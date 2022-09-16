event

Unpacking Italy's Political Future

Fri. September 16th, 2022
Live Online

On July 20, Italy’s government collapsed after right-wing lawmakers staged a walkout from a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Mario Draghi. As elections approach in less than ten days, the right-wing Fratelli d’Italia led by Giorgia Meloni is widely expected to seize the premiership, in a coalition including other parties on the Italian right with well known links to Russia. What does a Meloni-led government look like for Italy and for Europe as a whole? What does this mean for human rights in Italy, and for the transatlantic relationship? Will coalition parties' ties with Putin steer Italy away from its support of Ukraine? And how might the U.S.-Italy relationship change as a result of the elections?

Join Carnegie for a special event featuring former U.S. ambassador to Italy John Phillips, POLITICO journalist Hannah Roberts, and Carnegie Europe director Rosa Balfour on the state of play in Italy's upcoming elections.

DemocracyCivil SocietyForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesWestern EuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Ambassador John Phillips

John R. Phillips is an American diplomat and attorney, and the former United States Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, serving from 2013 to 2017.

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts is a freelance reporter, feature-writer and fixer working in Italy and across the Mediterranean. She has published with, the Financial Times, and other national and international titles.