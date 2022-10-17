event

The Politics of Bread in Egypt

Mon. October 17th, 2022
In Person, Washington, DC, and Live Online

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine laid bare the stark vulnerabilities of the Middle East and North Africa’s reliance on imported grain. In Egypt, wheat imports make up roughly half the flour needed for its vast subsidized bread program—a fact that is an ongoing source of anxiety. Why is the Egyptian government so dependent on foreign grain, and why is the regime so committed to its bread subsidy?

Join Carnegie’s Middle East Program for a special conversation on the politics of grain imports, bread subsidies, and food security, marking the launch of Jessica Barnes’ new book, Staple Security: Bread and Wheat in Egypt. Barnes will present the book’s main themes, followed by a discussion with George Perkovich, moderated by Amr Hamzawy.

EconomyTradeGlobal GovernanceNorth AfricaEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jessica Barnes

Jessica Barnes is an associate professor at the University of South Carolina. Her work examines the cultural, political, and material dimensions of resource use and environmental change in the Middle East and beyond. She is also the author of Cultivating the Nile: The Everyday Politics of Water in Egypt.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.