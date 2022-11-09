event

Carnegie Connects: Midterms Debrief With S.E. Cupp and Norman Ornstein

Wed. November 9th, 2022
Live Online

Next week Americans will go to the polls in a midterm election that may speak volumes on how voters view the current policies of the Biden administration and provide a snapshot of the state of America’s deeply polarized politics. How will the election results shape the second half of Biden’s term in office? What did the pollsters get right and wrong about voters’ priorities? And what do the midterms tell us—if anything—about the general election in 2024?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with S.E. Cupp and Norman Ornstein for an analysis of the midterms and the state of politics in America.

event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

S.E. Cupp

S.E. Cupp is a CNN political commentator and nationally syndicated columnist.

Norman Ornstein

Norman Ornstein is an emeritus scholar at AEI and a contributing editor at The Atlantic. His books include The Broken Branch, It's Even Worse Than It Looks and One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet-Deported.