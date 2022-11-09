Carnegie Connects: Midterms Debrief With S.E. Cupp and Norman Ornstein

Next week Americans will go to the polls in a midterm election that may speak volumes on how voters view the current policies of the Biden administration and provide a snapshot of the state of America’s deeply polarized politics. How will the election results shape the second half of Biden’s term in office? What did the pollsters get right and wrong about voters’ priorities? And what do the midterms tell us—if anything—about the general election in 2024?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with S.E. Cupp and Norman Ornstein for an analysis of the midterms and the state of politics in America.