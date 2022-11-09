Palestinian Succession: Rules of the Game

Palestinian institutions will be faced at some point with questions of succession. In recent months, there’s already been plenty of speculation around influential Palestinian figures jockeying for leading roles. But what institutions do various figures aspire to lead? How will a new leader or set of leaders be chosen? And how do the Palestinian people feel about the potential successors?

A recent article by Vladimir Pran and Nathan J. Brown seeks to answer these questions and describes the existing procedures for the Palestinian succession.

Please join the Carnegie Middle East Program, Pran and Brown, and three expert analysts of Palestinian politics as they discuss these questions and how the Palestinian succession could unfold.