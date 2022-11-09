event

Palestinian Succession: Rules of the Game

Wed. November 9th, 2022
Live Online

Palestinian institutions will be faced at some point with questions of succession. In recent months, there’s already been plenty of speculation around influential Palestinian figures jockeying for leading roles. But what institutions do various figures aspire to lead? How will a new leader or set of leaders be chosen? And how do the Palestinian people feel about the potential successors?

A recent article by Vladimir Pran and Nathan J. Brown seeks to answer these questions and describes the existing procedures for the Palestinian succession.

Please join the Carnegie Middle East Program, Pran and Brown, and three expert analysts of Palestinian politics as they discuss these questions and how the Palestinian succession could unfold.

Political ReformMiddle EastPalestine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Nathan J. Brown

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Nathan J. Brown, a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, is a distinguished scholar and author of nine books on Arab politics and governance, as well as editor of five books.

Zaha Hassan

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Sanaa Alsarghali

Sanaa Alsarghali is an associate professor of constitutional law and the director of the Constitutional Studies Center at An-Najah National University, Palestine.

Salem Barahmeh

Salem Barahmeh is the executive director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy and nonresident fellow at the US/Middle East Project.

Vladimir Pran

Pran is a senior technical adviser for the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

Fadi Quran

Fadi Quran is the executive director at Avaaz. He previously served as the United Nations' advocacy officer with Al-Haq’s legal research and advocacy unit.