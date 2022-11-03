event

What Are America’s Strategic Options on Iran?

Thu. November 3rd, 2022
Virtual

U.S. relations with Iran may soon arrive at a crossroads. While Iranians protest in the streets, the regime has armed Russia with drones for its war on Ukraine, and nuclear negotiations are at a standstill. Meanwhile, bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia are tension-ridden, and many observers in Washington are calling for a rethink of America’s whole approach to the region. What are the big strategic options that the United States should be considering when it comes to the future of American policy toward Iran? What’s realistic and what’s not?

Join Christopher Chivvis for a discussion with Aaron David Miller, Suzanne Maloney, and Henry Rome on the big choices the Biden administration should be considering.

DemocracySecurityNuclear PolicyForeign PolicyNorth AmericaMiddle EastIran
event speakers

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is the vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution.

Henry Rome

Henry Rome is a Senior Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, specializing in Iran sanctions, economic, and nuclear issues.