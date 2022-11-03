What Are America’s Strategic Options on Iran?

U.S. relations with Iran may soon arrive at a crossroads. While Iranians protest in the streets, the regime has armed Russia with drones for its war on Ukraine, and nuclear negotiations are at a standstill. Meanwhile, bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia are tension-ridden, and many observers in Washington are calling for a rethink of America’s whole approach to the region. What are the big strategic options that the United States should be considering when it comes to the future of American policy toward Iran? What’s realistic and what’s not?

Join Christopher Chivvis for a discussion with Aaron David Miller, Suzanne Maloney, and Henry Rome on the big choices the Biden administration should be considering.