A Modern Alliance in a Changing Region: A Conversation with Penny Wong

Wed. December 7th, 2022
Washington, DC and Live Online

A new Australian government took office in May 2022, the first formed by the Australian Labor Party since 2013. Led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and spearheaded by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the new government has begun to pursue an ambitious foreign policy agenda—not least in the Indo-Pacific region and across an array of transnational issues, including climate change.

In her first visit to Washington, D.C. as foreign minister, Wong will visit the Carnegie Endowment to give a major foreign policy speech on Canberra’s priorities and policies before participating in a moderated conversation with Carnegie’s Evan Feigenbaum. Join us for a candid and wide-ranging discussion on Australia and its role in the world. Wong speaks at Carnegie as part of her formal trip to the United States to attend the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).

Penny Wong

Penny Wong is the foreign minister for the Commonwealth of Australia. Appointed in 2022 by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Wong has had a long and distinguished career in government, previously holding positions as shadow foreign minister, leader of the government and opposition in the Australian Senate, minister for finance and deregulation, and minister for climate change and water.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.