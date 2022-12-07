A Modern Alliance in a Changing Region: A Conversation with Penny Wong

A new Australian government took office in May 2022, the first formed by the Australian Labor Party since 2013. Led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and spearheaded by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the new government has begun to pursue an ambitious foreign policy agenda—not least in the Indo-Pacific region and across an array of transnational issues, including climate change.

In her first visit to Washington, D.C. as foreign minister, Wong will visit the Carnegie Endowment to give a major foreign policy speech on Canberra’s priorities and policies before participating in a moderated conversation with Carnegie’s Evan Feigenbaum. Join us for a candid and wide-ranging discussion on Australia and its role in the world. Wong speaks at Carnegie as part of her formal trip to the United States to attend the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).