Carnegie Connects: Is Russia-Ukraine a Forever War?

Thu. December 15th, 2022
Live Online

Russian aggression against Ukraine continues with no end in sight. While Ukrainian military offensives have shifted the momentum and recaptured significant swaths of territory, entrenched Russian positions and winter conditions have slowed the tempo of the fighting. Meanwhile Russia’s air and missile strikes have crippled Ukrainian infrastructure and exacted a severe price on civilians. Where is the war headed? Is the resolve of the U.S.-led coalition still strong? How has the conflict affected Putin’s domestic support? And what options are available to the Biden administration other than simply staying the course?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Carnegie’s own Andrew S. Weiss and one of Russia's most acclaimed political observers, Ekaterina Schulmann, to discuss these and other issues.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Ekaterina Schulmann

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Ekaterina Schulmann is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.